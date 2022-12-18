Winter holidays

It's the Last Week to Catch Chicago's Holiday Train, Bus

The final round of calls to board the Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet is approaching, as the train and bus will cap their seasonal dash through Chicago neighborhoods this week.

The holiday train features numerous LED lights and signs throughout, with Santa and his reindeer joining commuters for the ride, as well.

The holiday train traveled along eight lines, with the final running scheduled for Monday on the Yellow Line.

Here are the remaining dates to hop on the holiday bus:

  • #79 79th: Tuesday
  • #28 Stony Island: Wednesday
  • #29 State: Thursday
  • #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Friday

