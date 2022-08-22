Is Your At-Home COVID Test Approved by the FDA? Here's Which Ones Are

As back-to-school season begins, and with omicron subvariants continuing their spread across the U.S., many are counting on the ease of at-home COVID tests to accurately detect positive or negative COVID cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable."

However, not all at-home tests kits sold online and in stores have been approved for use by the Federal Drug Administration. And, all kits have expiration dates, with some having a much shorter shelf life than others.

Here's a look at which at-home COVID tests the CDC says are approved by the FDA, and how long each of the kits are good for:

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test , 15 months

, 15 months BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test , 15 months

, 15 months CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test (alternate name is "on/go") , 12 months

, 12 months Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, 16 months

16 months BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test , 6 months

, 6 months Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test , 18 months

, 18 months Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use , 4 months

, 4 months Detect Covid-19 Test , 12 months

, 12 months Ellume COVID-19 Home Test , 12 months

, 12 months Genabio COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit , 18 months

, 18 months iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (alternate name is "Good to Know") , 12 months

, 12 months SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test , 13 months

, 13 months Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit , 18 months

, 18 months MaximBio ClearDetect COVID-19 Antigen Home Test , 8 months

, 8 months InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test , 12 months

, 12 months OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test , 8 months

, 8 months INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test , 12 months

, 12 months QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test , 12 months

, 12 months Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test 1 , 9 months

, 9 months CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test , 11 months

, 11 months Speedy Swab Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test , 6 months

, 6 months Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card, 6 months

While the CDC asserts "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable," it admits negative results may not necessarily rule out infection, particularly in those who are symptomatic.

And, under revised guidance from the FDA, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 may need to take as many as three at-home tests to ensure that they are not experiencing asymptomatic infections.

According to the CDC, tests do not need to be taken only by those experiencing symptoms. And while there is currently no requirement to test out of isolation after having COVID, Chicago's top doctor has warned that the new BA.5 omicron subvariant is making people test positive longer.

"So just a reminder if you catch COVID, regardless of your vaccination status, you need to stay home for five days," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a recent Facebook live update.

"If your symptoms are resolving, are gone by day five, you can leave your house, but you must continue to mask while around others for days six to 10. We're seeing some examples, especially with the BA.4 and [BA.5] of people testing positive for longer, occasionally testing negative and then positive again later."