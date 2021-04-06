Lake Shore Drive Shooting

Investigation Continues Into Lake Shore Drive Road Rage Shooting as Toddler Remains Hospitalized

Family members say that a toddler’s condition has improved, but he is still not out of the woods yet after he was shot during what police believe was a road rage incident on Tuesday morning.

Police believe that a disagreement between drivers led to the shooting of 1-year-old Kayden Swann. Swann was struck in the right temple and was rushed by a Good Samaritan to Northwestern. He was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

Authorities say that an individual in a black Chevrolet vehicle began firing shots at a Dodge Charger on Lake Shore drive, with the shooting continuing for several blocks.

Eventually the vehicle, which Swann was riding in, crashed at Monroe and Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.

Doctors said that Swann remains in grave condition, but family members say that his condition has somewhat improved, and are asking for members of the public to continue to pray for the child.

Meanwhile, a reward is being offered by community activist Ja’Mal Green for information that leads to a conviction in the shooting. He called on local and national leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in Chicago on Tuesday, to make solving the problem of gun violence a priority.

“This should not be our reality,” he said.

