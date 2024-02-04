Investigation continues after Carol Stream police fatally shoot man Saturday

An investigation continues and a family is still seeking answers after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed by police in suburban Carol Stream Saturday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III was shot and killed as police responded to a call of domestic abuse at a residence in the Village Brook Apartments on Saturday morning.

According to Brian Cluever, acting police chief in Carol Stream, two officers discharged their weapons during an altercation that occurred at the scene, leaving Goodlow with serious injuries. He later died at an area hospital.

“Officers encountered a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect,” Cluever said.

A timeline of events remains unclear, with police saying they found a badly wounded woman at the scene. Family told NBC Chicago the situation took more than hour to unfold, leaving plenty of uncertainty over what ultimately resulted in Goodlow’s death.

“Instead of rushing to try to help them try to save his life, they didn’t want to save his life,” his brother Michael Pigram said. “As far as giving us information, they didn’t have no urgency to help us at all.”

Pigram said that the incident involved his brother and girlfriend.

A determination has not been made on whether Goodlow was armed at the time of the shooting, and with family still struggling to make sense of what occurred, Rabbi Michael Ben Yousef calling for transparency in the case.

“They need to know the officer’s name, and the body cam is very important,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of conversations about transparency and as an advocate, I think they deserve to have that.”

Carol Stream police say they are working closely with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Public Integrity Unit to offer that transparency.

The two officers have been placed on leave in accordance with department policy.