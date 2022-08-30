Northbound Interstate 55 Closes After Rollover Crash Near Plainfield

Northbound Interstate 55 is closed near suburban Plainfield on Tuesday evening after a rollover crash, authorities say.

According to Total Traffic, the northbound side of the roadway is closed between U.S. 30 and Route 126 after the crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m.

Traffic is currently backed up all the way to U.S. 52 because of the collision, according to authorities.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the southbound side of the roadway to clear a landing spot for a medical helicopter, according to officials.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen, and the total number of injuries stemming from the crash is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.