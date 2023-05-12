Interactive Radar: Track Rainfall Across the Chicago Area During the Evening Commute

Scattered showers are anticipated to appear throughout the evening in the Chicago area on Friday, though some areas may see little-to-no precipitation tonight.
As Chicagoans begin to hit the roads to head home for the weekend, here's a look at where rain is falling right now.
Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar.
Full forecast here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.