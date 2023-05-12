Chicago Radar

Interactive Radar: Track Rainfall Across the Chicago Area During the Evening Commute

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scattered showers are anticipated to appear throughout the evening in the Chicago area on Friday, though some areas may see little-to-no precipitation tonight.

As Chicagoans begin to hit the roads to head home for the weekend, here's a look at where rain is falling right now.

Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar.

Full forecast here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Radar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us