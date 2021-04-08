Infant in Critical Condition, Woman in Custody After Children Found Alone in Apartment

An infant is in critical condition, two other children are hospitalized and a woman is in custody after Chicago police found several children alone in an apartment on the city's Far South Side Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of East 104th Street at approximately 1 p.m. after a witness reported that children had been left alone in the unit.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl inside the residence. Police say that a guardian fled the residence with a 7-month-old child, and authorities were unable to apprehend her.

The two children left in the apartment were taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition after an evaluation by medical personnel.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police returned to the area for a well-being check, and upon arrival they discovered the 7-month-old child unresponsive and suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

A woman was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation, and was then taken into custody by Chicago police officers, according to authorities.

An investigation remains underway, and no charges have been filed at this time.