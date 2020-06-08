Infant Among 4 Hurt in Dan Ryan Crash

An infant and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:10 a.m. in the inbound local lanes of I-94 near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Four people, including the child, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, state police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

All local lanes were closed for investigation after the crash, but were reopened shortly before 4:45 a.m., state police said.