Dan Ryan Expressway

Infant Among 4 Hurt in Dan Ryan Crash

An infant and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:10 a.m. in the inbound local lanes of I-94 near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Four people, including the child, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, state police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

Local

The Second City 35 mins ago

Second City CEO Steps Down Amid Claims of Racism at Theater

chicago protests 1 hour ago

Reform Monitor to Review Chicago Police Protest Response

All local lanes were closed for investigation after the crash, but were reopened shortly before 4:45 a.m., state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us