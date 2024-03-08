Indiana woman's family seeks answers in her sudden death on flight from Dominican Republic

More than one week after a central Indiana mother suddenly died onboard a flight from the Dominican Republic, grieving loved ones were still awaiting answers about what caused her mysterious death.

Stefanie Smith was returning home from a couple's trip to Punta Cana on a flight Feb. 28, when she experienced a "medical emergency."

Maria Yannotti, who accompanied her friend on the vacation, said Smith's boyfriend realized something was wrong.

"He said he looked over to her, her eyes were rolled into the back of her head," Yannotti said.

Then, Smith began convulsing.

A flight attendant tried to help and performed CPR.

As a result, the plane, which was headed to Charlotte, made a diversion to Turks and Caicos. Smith was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

More than a week later, Smith's body remained in Turks and Caicos as relatives waited for an autopsy to shed light on what led up to her death.

"We want answers," her brother, Chris Volz, told WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis. "We want her body back, we just want her home.."

Volz said it could take a while to bring his sister back home, and the process to do so is confusing.

"It's just maybe having a better understanding of what it takes to get that done quicker, and I think for a lot of people, it's just a lot of unknowns," he said.

According to the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs, options depend on local law and practices in the foreign country.

Despite the sudden death of the seemingly healthy mother of two, family members don't think foul play was involved.

Volz said he just misses his sister.

"She was very, just someone who always was caring and really cared about other people," he said. "Sometimes she put it above herself and everybody knows that. That's why the outpouring of support from family and friends has been so great. This community has been unbelievable."

Relatives and friends said she lived life to the fullest.

"You never know when it's going to be your time to go," Yannotti said. "Live your life like its your last, but you really don't put it in perspective until it happens to you or somebody you know."