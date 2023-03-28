Northwest Indiana Woman Launches Billboard Campaign To Raise Awareness About Fentanyl Poisoning After Losing Daughter To Epidemic

A billboard seen right in front of the Merrillville Conservancy District is just one of three launched by Patty Stovall as part of a campaign to raise awareness about fentanyl poisoning in northwest Indiana.

“Grief is hard when you lose someone you love, especially a child,” said Patty Stovall. “I think for me, doing the billboards is helping people come out and say, 'me too.'”

Stovall told NBC 5 her daughter Sarah struggled with addiction and depression. She died in October of 2021 after receiving fentanyl laced with cocaine. Since then Stovall started Sounds of Sarah to honor her daughter’s memory and to help other families.

“There’s so much shame and guilt and stigma behind this type of loss where people hide, and so I want people to know that it’s okay to come out and talk about it,” she said.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 196 people died from an overdose in 2022. Of those, 80% were Fentanyl-related deaths. The coroner said 258 overdoses were reported in 2021, with 64% of those cases traced back to fentanyl.

“I think one of the things that’s so important is to never say 'not my child,'” she said. “Talk to your kids about this because it can happen—it can happen to anyone.”

Stovall has been speaking and advocating for change every chance she gets, even calling on prosecutors to pursue charges in these cases.

“They should be because dealing the drug is a felony,” she said. “They’re murdering people. People need to know the consequences of their action when it comes to handing someone over a drug. They need to know that.”

While Stovall wishes she could see and hug her daughter again, she hopes by sharing her story it could help prevent another death.

“Probably just hug her and tell her I love her,” she cried. “Tell your kids you love them give them a hug today.”

Stovall is organizing a walk and run to raise awareness about overdoses and drug poisoning and to remember those who died. The “We Fight Together” event will take place on May 13 at Wicker Park in Highland, Ind. Click here to register for the event.