Indiana Silver Alert

Indiana Teen, Infant Son ‘Believed to be in Danger’ After Being Reported Missing

Authorities issued a silver alert in the disappearance, who say that the teen and her son may be in need of medical assistance

Indiana State Police

16-year-old Caneesha Ellis, right, and 7-month-old Kannon Ellis were reported missing on Jan. 21 in Northwest Indiana.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities in Indiana have issued a Statewide Silver Alert after a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son were reported missing Tuesday.

According to police, Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon were last seen Tuesday in Crown Point. Both are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, authorities said.

Caneesha is described as an African-American female, 5-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon is 27 inches tall, weighing 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy bear snowsuit.

Local

Kankakee County 39 mins ago

Kankakee Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in ‘Heinous’ 2017 Attack

Chicago Animal Care and Control 60 mins ago

After Initial Denial, City Aims to Help 100-Year-Old Woman With Attic-Dwelling Animal

Anyone with information on Caneesha or Kannon’s whereabouts is encouraged to dial 911 or to call Crown Point police at 219-660-0000.

This article tagged under:

Indiana Silver AlertIndiana State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us