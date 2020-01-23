Indiana Teen, Infant Son ‘Believed to be in Danger’ After Being Reported Missing

Authorities in Indiana have issued a Statewide Silver Alert after a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son were reported missing Tuesday.

According to police, Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon were last seen Tuesday in Crown Point. Both are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, authorities said.

Caneesha is described as an African-American female, 5-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon is 27 inches tall, weighing 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy bear snowsuit.

Anyone with information on Caneesha or Kannon’s whereabouts is encouraged to dial 911 or to call Crown Point police at 219-660-0000.