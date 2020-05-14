Indiana Salons Open as Illinois Residents Seek Fresh Haircuts

A fresh haircut. A fresh coloring. A pedicure. Salons are now open in Indiana, but customers will notice some changes when they arrive for their appointment.

Serenity Spa and Salon in Chesterton is requiring customers to wear masks, fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures checked.

“We're doing it safe, and we're enjoying pampering everybody again,” said salon owner Wendy Krantz Poinovich.

The salon also installed partitions in between each shampoo sink to help protect customers and staff members. Stylists also wear eye protection.

Krantz Poinovich said her business has been busy since reopening on Monday. She said many of her customers are driving over from Illinois.

“I've never been to this salon. I saw it has good reviews and it was open, so I stopped in,” said Kelly Keegan of Naperville.

Many Illinois salons could open in early June in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening criteria.