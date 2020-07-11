Indiana Reports Nearly 800 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported nearly 800 new cases of coronavirus, along with eight additional deaths on Saturday morning.

In all, the state has now reported 51,079 cases of the virus after state health officials confirmed an additional 793 cases of the disease over the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the 793 cases reported Saturday is the highest single-day increase in cases since May 5, when 831 cases were confirmed.

Saturday’s total is the third-highest in a single day in Indiana since the pandemic began.

The eight additional fatalities brought the statewide death toll to 2,563, with 193 additional deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, state health officials reported 7,617 additional test results on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 558,146 since the pandemic began. The state’s overall positivity rate now stands at 9.2 percent.

After largely impacting older Indiana residents early in the pandemic, the virus now seems to be impacting young people in greater numbers. The hardest-hit group of Indiana residents remains those between the ages of 40 and 49, with 16.6 percent of cases reported in that demographic, but residents between the ages of 20 and 29 now make up 16.5 percent of cases, with those residents between 30 and 39 now accounting for 16 percent of confirmed cases.

The state has 35.4 percent of its ICU bed still available for COVID-19 patients, with nearly 10 percent of ICU beds currently occupied by those who have tested positive for the virus.