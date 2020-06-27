Indiana Reports Nearly 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 21 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 496 new cases were confirmed by laboratory testing over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 44,575 since the pandemic began.

The 21 additional deaths brings the state’s total to 2,424, with 192 more deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, Indiana officials reported 9,359 coronavirus tests, bringing the state’s total to 463,017.

The state’s hospitalization rates are still declining for COVID-19 patients, with 10.1 percent of ICU beds statewide currently in use by coronavirus patients. Only 2.8 percent of the ventilators in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients.