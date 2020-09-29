Indiana Reports 761 New Cases of Coronavirus, 20 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Indiana health officials reported 761 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths statewide Tuesday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Tuesday bring state totals to 119,066 cases and 3,385 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has administered 12,630 new tests to 5,446 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.1% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 6.9% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, 1,371,355 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

In terms of hospitalizations, 942 individuals with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Indiana. State officials reported 12.5% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 46.6% are in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remains low, with just 3.2% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state.