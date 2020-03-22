Indiana Reports 76 New Cases of Coronavirus With 201 Total

Indiana reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus with the total climbing to 201 cases across Indiana, public health officials announced Sunday.

The latest cases were reported in 22 counties. The highest number was in Marion County, which reported 35 new cases, followed by Hamilton County, which reported eight cases.

Four people in Indiana have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday delayed Indiana’s May 5 primary election until June 2. But he said he would need to see more signs of widespread spread of the virus before taking action such as the governors of California, Illinois and New York state in ordering nearly all residents to stay in their homes.