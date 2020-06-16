Indiana Reports 440 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 440 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 14 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 40,786 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,265.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 7,916 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 363,745.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as 82% of ventilators and 40% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.