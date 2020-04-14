Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 313 New Cases of Coronavirus, 37 Additional Deaths

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20

The state of Indiana reported 313 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 8,527 since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported 37 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 387 as a result of COVID-19 infections.

The state marked a milestone over the weekend, as every county reported at least one positive case of the virus.

The area around Indianapolis has been the hardest hit by the virus, with Marion County reporting more cases than any other county statewide. Lake County in northwest Indiana has also been hit hard by the virus, with more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20.

