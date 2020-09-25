Indiana Reports 1,195 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths As State Prepares to Move to Phase 5

Health officials in Indiana reported on Friday 1,195 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 18 additional deaths, as the state prepares to move to the final phase of its coronavirus reopening plan on Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases of the virus were diagnosed after tests were performed on 10,198 new individuals.

In all, 115,407 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Indiana since the pandemic began.

Friday's 18 additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,340.

Over the last seven days, the state’s rolling positivity rate on all tests remained at 3.9%. The positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus dipped slightly to 6.5% from the day before, according to officials.

In all, 1,963,006 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic, with more than 1.3 million individuals tested as of Friday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained steady, with 38.3% of ICU beds available. More than 80% of ventilators were available statewide, officials said.

Indiana moves to the final phase of its coronavirus reopening plan on Saturday, allowing businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms to reopen at full capacity and lifting limits on gathering sizes.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the shift Wednesday, at the same time extending a statewide order requiring face coverings through Oct. 17.

“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Holcomb said in a statement.