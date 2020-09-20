Indiana Officials Report 756 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 756 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with three additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 756 new cases of the virus were diagnosed after tests were performed on 9,455 new individuals in the last day. A total of 23,583 test results were returned to state labs in that time.

In all, 111,505 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Indiana since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s three additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,281.

Over the last seven days, the state’s total positivity rate on tests stands at 4.3%, with a positivity rate of 6.8% on individuals tested for the virus, according to officials.

In all, 1,867,826 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic, with 1.3 million individuals tested as of Sunday.

Far and away the age demographic most heavily impacted by coronavirus remains those residents between the ages of 20 and 29, with 20.7% of the state’s cases coming from that group. Those between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 14.7% of cases, while residents under the age of 20 account for nearly 13% of positive tests in the state.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on a slow decline in Indiana, with 754 total patients currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 9.5% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while just 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.