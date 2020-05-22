Indiana Dunes Reopen in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

For the first time in months, many families craving a sense of normalcy visited the Indiana Dunes National Park on Friday as it reopened to the public.

Some people spent the beginning of their Memorial Day weekend setting up tents while others decided to walk the trails for some fresh air. Under Indiana Gov. Holcomb's reopening plan, camping was allowed just in time for the holiday weekend.

"We got a call a few days ago saying everything was opening back up Friday, so we decided, yeah, let’s go," said visitor Andy Schutt.

Others echoed Schutt's messaged and said they jumped at the chance to visit the popular campsite.

"Here we are last minute, a little bit, but we were willing to get the first opportunity we could to get out," visitor Amy Rankin said Friday afternoon.

Park officials told NBC 5 that enough staff members will be on hand to accommodate visitors through the holiday weekend.

While restrooms are open and fully stocked with cleaning supplies, playgrounds and shelters will remain closed, park employees stated. Masks aren't required, but are encouraged by park officials.

Swimmers will be able to enter the beach in Indiana starting Saturday, but are required to abide by social distancing rules and stay six feet apart.

Despite the restrictions, people said they're just glad for the park to be open once again.

"You take it for granted before," said parkgoer Brandon Galbrath. "It’s just so nice to be out and enjoying the nice weather and enjoying the beach and just being out here with other people."