Indiana Dad Embarrasses Son on Last Day of School in Epic Rock Fashion

School's out for summer!

One father in Indiana wanted to make sure that message got across to his son in middle school during his last day of school as he got off the bus one final time.

According to NBC affiliate WTHR, Perry Township man Matt Wilson courted his band, Union Suit Rally, to sport black wigs and play Alice Cooper's 1972 classic "School's Out."

Wilson told WTHR that embarrassing his son on his last day of school had become a yearly tradition, and he wanted to go out in style as his son will not ride the bus next year as he begins high school.

In previous years, Wilson said he had worn a Speedo, flippers and a snorkel to run to the bus stop to pick up his son.

Here's a look at the show-stopping performance to kick off the summer.