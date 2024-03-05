Indiana animal shelters sound alarm on newly signed ‘anti-puppy mill bill'

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed the controversial House Bill 1412, Canine Standard of Care, into law, overturning 21 local ordinances, several in Lake County, prohibiting the sale of dogs at retail pet stores.

Animal welfare advocates say shelters, already overburdened and struggling with over-population, will be negatively impacted.

"Just in the last month, we've had four Golden Doodles and a Mini Schnauzer, and all of them were purchased from the local commercial pet stores," said Jessica Petalas, senior director of shelter and clinic operations at Humane Indiana.

"We are anticipating that number to go up," Petalas said.

The bill requires commercial breeders to be "canine care certified," a certification that breeders can get if they follow a standard of care for animals, created by Purdue University.

It also establishes a random inspection program for commercial dog breeders, commercial dog brokers and retail pet stores beginning July 1, 2025.

"We're seeing a lot of the pet owners that are coming in and surrendering these pets. It’s because they can't keep up with the care of a puppy," said Petalas.

The bill was authored by Rep. Beau Baird, who calls it an "anti-puppy mill" bill that ensures the humane treatment of animals in a retail setting.

However, Hobart Humane Society Director Debby Webber, who testified in Indianapolis opposing the passage of the bill, says it does the opposite and priorities the interests of problematic breeders.

"We see an influx of pets that are sick, pets that are overbred. Not only the ones coming from the pet stores themselves, but the breeders when they no longer want these litters. They’re often dumping them. They’re finding their way to our shelters," said Webber.

"This is really a business that is predatory lending, often has sick, overbred pets at astronomical prices people can't afford."

"HB 1412 will give Hoosiers the false impression that it’s now okay to buy a puppy from a pet store,” said Samantha Chapman, Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “In reality, Governor Holcomb's signature serves as a gift to puppy mills and their pet store sales outlets, allowing them to continue deceiving the public into buying sick, cruelly bred puppies."

The bill goes into effect in July.