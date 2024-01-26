A very magical unicorn experience is coming to Navy Pier this weekend.

Unicorn World an immersive, family-friendly pop-up, will open at Navy Pier this weekend, a press release said.

The attraction is known for its life-size animatronic unicorns, immersive enchanted forests and unicorn-themed activities that children and parents can participate in, the release added.

Families can also expect to see and enter "balloon bubble houses," make wishes at the "wish wall" and purchase a prize from the "world's largest unicorn vending machine." Additionally, a special section will be available for families with babies and toddler under two-years-old, the release added.

The pop-up event first traveled to Chicago in 2023, along with 20 other cities, the release said.

“Every aspect of this event is created with thoughtful care and intention, and we are always thinking about ways to make it even more exciting for our guests,” co-founder Patrick Mines said in the release. “The new activities offered this year will amplify the Unicorn World experience and delight people of all ages.”

Here's what to know if you plan to go:

Hours:

Friday, Jan. 26: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

Tickets:

Tickets for the attraction must be purchased online in advance.

Pricing for both adults and children is $50 per person. Children under 2 are free. If you want to opt for the magical pass, which gives children under 17 unlimited access to all rides, balloon bubble houses and bounce houses.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

More information on Unicorn World Chicago can be found here.