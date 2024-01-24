A massive, immersive "flight ride" will soon open at Navy Pier in Chicago.

According to a release, a multi-sensory experience called "Flyover" will debut at Navy Pier March 1.

"From climbing skyscrapers 13,000 ft. high to diving straight down buildings, skimming sidewalks, swooping into iconic landmarks like the Chicago Theatre, to floating though fireworks and more, this experience will be the first of its kind to hit Chicago," the release said.

Flyover's "signature Chicago journey" will be shown on a 65-foot spherical screen, with seats that can swoop, dip and turn, giving guests the chance to "hang suspended" and experience the "feeling of flight," the release added.

Consisting of 48,000 square feet, the ride will feature drone technologies, impressive aerial shots and first-person narratives, the release added.

Tickets start at $24, and can be purchased here.

FlyOver, from the company Pursuit, is said to be the "first ride of its kind in Chicago," but will be similar to other attractions from the company located in Las Vegas, Canada and Iceland.