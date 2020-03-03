Kenosha County

Illinois Woman Dies in Kenosha County Motorcycle Crash

The male operator of the motorcycle lost control around a curve and crashed into a ditch in Trevor, Wisconsin, ejecting him and his passenger, the Kenosha County sheriff’s department said in a statement

By Sun-Times Media Wire

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Sunday motorcycle crash that injured two Illinois residents, one of them fatally, in southwest Wisconsin.

The male operator of the motorcycle lost control around a curve and crashed into a ditch in Trevor, Wisconsin, ejecting him and his passenger, the Kenosha County sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Paramedics responded about 8 p.m. in the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road, and took them to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

Local

Kris Dunn 26 mins ago

Kris Dunn Ruled Out for Rest of Season, Bulls Coach Jim Boylen Says

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Chicago Museums Announce Travel Restrictions for Staff

The passenger, 42-year-old Marnie J. Cogswell, was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. She lived in Spring Grove. The 43-year-old male driver was seriously hurt.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office and Kenosha County medical examiner’s office have not released the woman’s name or hometown.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Kenosha CountycrashmotorcycleCogswell
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us