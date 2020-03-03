Illinois Woman Dies in Kenosha County Motorcycle Crash

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Sunday motorcycle crash that injured two Illinois residents, one of them fatally, in southwest Wisconsin.

The male operator of the motorcycle lost control around a curve and crashed into a ditch in Trevor, Wisconsin, ejecting him and his passenger, the Kenosha County sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Paramedics responded about 8 p.m. in the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road, and took them to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger, 42-year-old Marnie J. Cogswell, was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. She lived in Spring Grove. The 43-year-old male driver was seriously hurt.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

