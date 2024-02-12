Now that 2024 tax season is fully underway, many in Illinois who have already filed are asking the same question: Where's my refund?

According to an announcement from the IRS, most federal refunds are issued in less than 21 days. But that's not always the case.

"The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills," the agency says. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

The IRS also noted that it made improvements and upgrades to its "Refund Tracker" tool, to help taxpayers get clearer information about where exactly their refund is after filing.

According to the agency, the tool now provides more detailed status messages in "plain language," with better capability on mobile devices.

For Illinois state refunds however, the tracker and process is a bit different.

Here's a breakdown of how it works and how to track both your federal Illinois tax refund status.

Illinois Tax Refund Status

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, users can use the department's "Where's my refund?" tool to see if the state has "initiated the refund process."

Officials with the IDOR say those who file their returns electronically will see their refund deposited into their checking or savings account faster.

"If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended," the IDOR said.

The state also warned taxpayers that Illinois state refunds could take longer than expected.

"In general, you can expect your refund to take longer than previous years as we continue our efforts to prevent identity theft and fraud," the IDOR said. "You may use our refund inquiry application to check the status of your current year refund."

You can track you Illinois tax refund status here.

Federal Tax Refund Status

You can track your refund using the IRS' "Where's my Refund?" tool.

According to officials, the updated tool allows taxpayers to see "detailed refund status messages in plain language." As part of improvements this year, the tool will provide taxpayers with "clearer and more detailed updates," including if the IRS is requesting more information.

According to the IRS, several factors can impact the timing of a refund after the IRS has received a return. However, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days, the IRS says.