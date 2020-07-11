music camp

Illinois State Program Plans Virtual Camp for Music Students

Camp classes will be held using the video call service Zoom

Aspiring string musicians in Illinois can sign up for a virtual camp offered by the Illinois State University String Project this month.

The virtual camp is open to students of the violin, viola, cello and bass who are entering grades four through eight. Students must have at least one year of experience.

The String Project typically holds weekly group classes for children, supervised by Illinois State University faculty and students majoring in music. Leaders have turned to virtual options during the coronavirus pandemic.

Camp classes will be held using the video call service Zoom. Students also can upload assignments for one-on-one feedback.

The five-day camp runs July 27 through July 31 and costs $50. Students need their own instrument, a music stand, a reliable internet connection and a computer or tablet.

Students should register by Wednesday.

