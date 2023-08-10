Illinois State Fair delays opening of rides on event's first day

The Illinois State Fair officially kicked off on Thursday, but fairgoers will not be able to hop on any rides just yet.

According to officials, weather concerns have prevented inspectors from examining rides prior to the start of the festivities, so they are pushing back the opening of the North American Midway until Thursday afternoon.

Officials hope to have rides open by 3 p.m., according to a social media post.

The gates of the fair opened at 7 a.m. Thursday, with County Fair and Horse Racing Day serving as the theme.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Dozens of fair queens from across the state will attend the event in Springfield, and live harness racing will take place on the one-mile track at the fairgrounds later in the day on Thursday.

The twilight parade will also step off at 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

The first concert of the weekend will take place on Friday, when Old Dominion hits the stage at the main grandstand.

More information can be found on the fair’s website.