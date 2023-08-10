Illinois State Fair kicks off Thursday with theme days, discounts and more

This Illinois State Fair will kick off Thursday with gates opening at 7am in Springfield, and this year's opening theme will celebrate county fairs and horse racing.

This year’s opening theme day is just one of 11 that will provided themed entertainment.

Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said she saw the theme days as a way to enhance fairgoers’ experience.

“From opening our gates earlier for a full day of horse racing, to exposing more Illinoisians to our state’s number one industry and offering affordable ways for families to enjoy the Illinois State Fair, our newly enhanced theme days will have something for everyone,” Clark said.

Here is the complete list of the 2023 Illinois State Fair theme and discount days:

Thursday, August 10- County Fairs & Horse Racing Day

Friday, August 11- Agriculture Day

Saturday, August 12- Kids Day

Sunday, August 13- Veterans Day (Free admission for veterans and their families)

Monday, August 14- Senior & Scout Day (Free Admission for seniors and scouts)

Tuesday, August 15- Twosday ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)

Wednesday, August 16- Governor's Day

Thursday, August 17- Republican Day

Friday, August 18- First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free Admission for first responders and healthcare workers w/ID)

Saturday, August 19- Park District Conservation Day

Sunday, August 20- Family Day

Agriculture day on Aug. 11 will allow more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture to be on the ground, according to officials.

The new “Twosday” theme will also feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Aug. 15 with all rides offered at $2 each as well.

Additional information on the Illinois State Fair and a full list of entertainment during the 11-day event can be found here.