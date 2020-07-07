Illinois Sets New Record for Cannabis Sales in June

Illinois smashed yet another record in the month of June, with more than $47 million in cannabis sales reported by the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

According to state officials, cannabis sales in June topped $47.6 million, setting a new single-month record in the state. The previous high of $44.3 million was set in the month of May, continuing strong sales growth statewide.

That growth in sales was partly driven by out of state residents making purchases, as non-Illinois residents accounted for $12.3 million worth of sales in the month of June, setting yet another record.

In all, Illinois dispensaries sold nearly one million total items in the month of June, with 994,545 total items sold by retailers.

Over the first six months of legalized marijuana in the state, Illinois dispensaries have racked up more than $239 million in sales.