Illinois Secretary of State returns to Chicago Auto Show. Here's what you can do

Drivers will be able to do more than look at the newest and coolest cars in the automotive world at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

They'll also be able to complete a number of driver services with the Illinois Secretary of State's office.

"Yes, the Illinois Secretary of State will have a booth at the Chicago Auto Show," the auto show's website states.

But what will you be able to do and can you skip the line or avoid having to make an appointment at Illinois driver services facilities?

According to the auto show, drivers will be able to:

Renew a driver’s license (vision screening only) and ID card

Conduct vehicle transfers

Purchase vehicle stickers

Get passenger and B-Truck license plates or specialty license plates

Update vehicle title and registration

Obtain parking placards for persons with disabilities

Pick-a-plate

Register to be organ/tissue donors

Get a Real ID, if you have the proper documentation

It's not the first time the auto show has offered these services from the Secretary of State's office, but it marks on the second time drivers will be able to obtain a Real ID at the event.

Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license no longer serves as sufficient identification for boarding domestic flights or entering secure federal buildings, such as a military facility or prison.

The deadline to obtain a Real ID was previously set for May 3, 2023, but it was moved to May 7, 2025, following numerous pandemic-related extensions, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

So what do you need to bring to get one?

According to the Secretary of State's office, here's exactly what you need:

Either a U.S. birth certificate or a U.S. passport. An employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Some examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Some examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible. Proof of your signature. Some examples are: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current state ID.

A list of other examples of documents that prove identity is detailed here. Hard copy documents are required. Photocopies will not be accepted.

The Chicago Auto Show is slated to get underway this weekend, bringing exciting innovations in the automotive industry to thousands at McCormick Place.

Concept, debut and production vehicles will all be on display at this year's event, which will kick off with a black-tie First Look for Charity event on Feb. 9 before officially opening on Feb. 10.

The auto show will run through Feb. 19, and will offer family-friendly activities, presentations on all types of new vehicles, charity opportunities and even a puppy play area.

Tickets for the auto show cost:

$17 for adults

$12 for seniors

$12 for children ages 4 to 12

Free for children ages 3 and below

