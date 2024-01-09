Illinois school closings: How to find out if your school is closed due to winter weather

More than a dozen Chicago schools announced closures Tuesday as a winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds was expected to hit the area.

With more chances for snow on the horizon and brutally cold temps set for next week, how can you check if your child's school is closed or switching to virtual learning?

Here's a look at what to do:

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

For specific information about Chicago Public Schools, click here.