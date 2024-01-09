chicago snowstorm

Illinois school closings: How to find out if your school is closed due to winter weather

With more chances for snow on the horizon and brutally cold temps set for next week, how can you check if your child's school is closed or switching to virtual learning?

By NBC Chicago Staff

More than a dozen Chicago schools announced closures Tuesday as a winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds was expected to hit the area.

With more chances for snow on the horizon and brutally cold temps set for next week, how can you check if your child's school is closed or switching to virtual learning?

24/7 Chicago News Stream: Watch NBC 5 Free Wherever You Are

Here's a look at what to do:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

Local

Chicago Weather 24 mins ago

Multiple rounds of snow, bitter blast on the horizon after first Chicago-area snowstorm

dementia 51 mins ago

‘An inspiration': Retired officers with dementia stir memories during police station visit

For specific information about Chicago Public Schools, click here.

This article tagged under:

chicago snowstormChicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us