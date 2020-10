Illinois Reports 1,617 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported 1,617 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's figures bring the state’s total to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials said 49,513 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.4%, level with the day before.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly again on Tuesday, with 1,673 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 384 were in intensive care units, and 159 were on ventilators.

An NBC 5 Investigates analysis found that cases in Illinois have risen fairly steadily to the point where last week, the state's daily average new caseload topped the 2,000 mark once again.

The state has been inching closer to where it was at the May peak, when cases were raging across the state and Illinois reached a record average high of 2,565 cases per day.

By mid-June, however, Illinois accomplished a major feat as new cases fell all the way down to 596 average daily cases on June 18, according to the analysis.

Chicago has fared better than the state as a whole, and much, much better than neighboring states. Lately, the city’s trendline of daily cases has been rising slightly.

As of Monday, the city reported an average of 325 new coronavirus cases per day – which is less than a third the level of average cases the city saw when the pandemic peaked in Chicago on May 4.

There is reason for concern when it comes to Illinois' daily coronavirus-related deaths, which are averaging 27 fatalities a day.

That trendline has been slowly rising since mid-August, when the city reported an average of 13 deaths per day – so – if this trend continues – the average daily death rate in Illinois has now doubled from its low point seven weeks ago.