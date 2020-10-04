Illinois Reports 1,453 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate on coronavirus cases took another dip on Sunday, as the state reported 1,453 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to new data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new coronavirus cases bring the state’s total to 301,541 since the pandemic began. The state eclipsed the 300,000 confirmed cases mark on Sunday, marking another big milestone in the state’s battle against the disease.

Sunday’s 17 additional deaths puts the statewide number of COVID-19 fatalities at 8,791.

According to Sunday’s data, 51,656 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.3%, its lowest level since July 22.

The state’s current reported recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, remains at 96%, according to the IDPH.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly on Sunday, with 1,521 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 361 are in intensive care units, and 140 are on ventilators.