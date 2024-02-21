Illinois Election 2024

Illinois primary 2024: Chicago early voting resumes after candidate was removed from ballot

Early voting for the primary election began Thursday, but election officials had to pause voting late Friday following a court order

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

NBC Universal, Inc.

Early voting will resume Wednesday morning in Chicago after a Cook County judicial candidate was removed from the primary ballot.

The Chicago Board of Elections will reopen two early voting sites at 9 a.m.: the downtown super-site at 191 N. Clark St., and at the board’s offices at 69 W. Washington St. on the sixth floor.

Early voting for the primary election began Thursday, but election officials had to pause voting late Friday following a court order to remove Ashonta C. Rice as a candidate for Cook County circuit court judge.

MORE: Your guide to voting in the 2024 Illinois primary election

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Illinois Appellate Court entered a stay of enforcement Feb. 5 to take Rice off the Democratic Party ballot ahead of the March 19 election.

Election officials paused operations to reprogram the early voting machines. Democratic vote-by-mail ballots were not impacted because they had not been sent out yet. Those ballots are being reprinted and will be mailed out to voters as soon as possible, according to the election board.

Before voting was paused, 314 ballots were cast on Thursday and Friday, an election board spokesperson said.

Votes cast for Rice aren’t currently being counted as the matter is being appealed to the state Supreme Court, the Sun-Times reported on Sunday.

Early voting locations in all 50 wards will open March 4.

Illinois Election 2024 Feb 19

The 2024 Illinois primary is one month away. Here's a guide to voting

decision 2024 Feb 16

Can 17-year-olds vote in primary elections? It all depends on where they live

Illinois Election 2024 Feb 13

Chicago voters to face ‘mansion tax' referendum on 2024 primary ballot

This article tagged under:

Illinois Election 2024
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us