Illinois population grows in 2024, Census Bureau data says

Illinois had lost population each year between 2020 and 2022, but has gained population the last two years

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois added more residents over the last year than any other state in the Midwest, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to that data, Illinois’ population increased by 0.53%, with the state adding 67,899 residents between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024.

The Census Bureau says the nearly 68,000 new residents added to Illinois’ population marked the largest number of any Midwest state, though states like Iowa grew at a faster percentage.

Illinois had seen population decreases in three consecutive years prior to gaining just over 20,000 residents in 2023, according to the data. This year’s growth rate was higher, with officials crediting a significant increase in net international migration into the state.

Indiana’s population grew by 44,144 residents, a rate of 0.6%. Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Missouri also reported gains of more than 0.5% year-over-year.

In fact, population increased in 47 states and Washington, D.C., with only Vermont, Mississippi and West Virginia reporting small declines.

The United States’ population increased by nearly 1%, its fastest rate of growth in more than two decades, according to the data. International migration was a large driving force behind that growth, though a slight uptick in the birth rate was also noted by researchers.

According to officials, Washington D.C.’s population increased by 2.2%, the largest year-over-year growth of any state or territory.

Florida’s population grew by 2% year-over-year, with Texas, Utah, South Carolina, and Nevada rounding out the top-five in highest percentages of population growth.

Texas added the most residents, followed by Florida, California, North Carolina and New York.

