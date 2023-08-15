Illinois National Guard soldier dies after heat-related medical emergency in Mississippi

A member of the Illinois National Guard has died after suffering a heat-related medical emergency in Mississippi earlier this month.

According to officials, the soldier was participating in the Army Basic Leadership Course at Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

They had just completed a two-mile run as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test on Friday when they began to experience a heat-related medical emergency, officials said.

The soldier was assessed by on-site medics, who then offered treatment and summoned an ambulance to the scene. The soldier was then transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to officials.

Officials say that the soldier’s family has asked for their identity to remain private at this time.

A second soldier also experienced a heat injury Saturday during the Combat Fitness Test. That soldier was transported to an area hospital and is receiving treatment at this time.

Following that incident, the Mississippi National Guard implemented a stand-down order to limit outdoor physical fitness training during daylight hours because of the extreme heat.