Illinois mom wins $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot with online ticket

One Illinois mother who was awoken in the middle of the night by her crying infant ended up learning life-changing news shortly after getting up.

After waking up and tucking her children back into bed, she checked the lottery app on her phone and learned that she was the winner of the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, worth $1.4 million.

“My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn’t believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! – absolutely wackadoodle,” the winner said to Illinois Lottery officials.

The woman matched all five numbers in last Wednesday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In March alone, nearly 550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with prizes totaling over $3 million.

More information on the Illinois Lottery and the different games offered can be found here.