Illinois Lottery to host Mega Millions ticket giveaway ahead of jackpot drawing

With the jackpot for the Mega Millions swelling to more than $1.2 billion this week, the Illinois Lottery is holding a ticket giveaway at a suburban gas station to help players get into the spirit of things.

According to a press release, the event will be held at the Shell Food Mart in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue in suburban Hinsdale. The event will get underway at 11 a.m. Friday, officials said.

During the event, participants will be able to step inside a specially-designed booth, where they will have five seconds to grab as many Mega Millions tickets as they can.

A total of 1,200 free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

All participants must be 18 and older, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The last time the jackpot got this high was in July 2022, when winning tickets were purchased in Des Plaines for a jackpot that ultimately soared to nearly $1.4 billion.

No one has won the Mega Millions since April, according to lottery officials.

To play, participants can purchase tickets for $2 apiece, with an optional $1 add-on that will multiply all non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets can be purchased in 45 states, including Illinois, for the Friday drawing, which will take place at 10 p.m.