Neil Young & Crazy Horse show at Huntington Bank Pavilion canceled hours before starting

A Neil Young & Crazy Horse concert scheduled for this evening at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island was canceled hours before starting due to an illness, the venue announced.

According to Huntington Bank Pavilion, the show, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, will be rescheduled.

Young's next scheduled stop is in Austin, Texas Sunday evening, with a show slated for Monday evening in Dallas as well.

There is currently no further information regarding the cancellation or when the show will be rescheduled for.