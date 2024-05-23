chicago concerts

Neil Young & Crazy Horse show at Huntington Bank Pavilion canceled hours before starting

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Legato | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

A Neil Young & Crazy Horse concert scheduled for this evening at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island was canceled hours before starting due to an illness, the venue announced.

According to Huntington Bank Pavilion, the show, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, will be rescheduled.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

Young's next scheduled stop is in Austin, Texas Sunday evening, with a show slated for Monday evening in Dallas as well.

There is currently no further information regarding the cancellation or when the show will be rescheduled for.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago concerts
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us