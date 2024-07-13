Illinois lawmakers react after former President Donald Trump rushed off stage at rally

Several Illinois lawmakers, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and multiple members of Congress issued statements after former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage at a campaign rally with a bloody ear following loud popping noises.
Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.
Following the incident, Pritzker posted on social media, "Violence is never the answer in our democracy."
"I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump's recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick responses."
Responses from other elected officials are below:

