Illinois lawmakers react after former President Donald Trump rushed off stage at rally

Several Illinois lawmakers, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and multiple members of Congress issued statements after former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage at a campaign rally with a bloody ear following loud popping noises.

Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

Following the incident, Pritzker posted on social media, "Violence is never the answer in our democracy."

"I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump's recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick responses."

I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump's recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 13, 2024

Responses from other elected officials are below:

There is absolutely no excuse—and no place whatsoever—for violence in American politics, and those responsible for this must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I am keeping Donald Trump in my thoughts and hoping he has a swift and full recovery. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 13, 2024

Yes. Tracy and I are shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump in Pennsylvania this afternoon. We are monitoring the situation closely and praying for the President. pic.twitter.com/5uMZO1ylUs — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) July 13, 2024

We can never allow our disagreements to devolve into political violence. I strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump and his supporters. I’m grateful to law enforcement officials who responded quickly on the scene. My team and I are closely following developments. — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) July 13, 2024

Please join Chris and I in praying for President Trump and our country. We are horrified and waiting for more information. https://t.co/IqUqR21cXN — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 13, 2024

I am keeping President Trump, his family, and our country in my prayers following the horrific shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. I am grateful for the Secret Service and law enforcement who acted quickly to keep people safe. — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) July 13, 2024