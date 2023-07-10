Illinois' largest movie screen, roughly the size of an NBA court, to open Tuesday

Moviegoers often seek out IMAX theaters for new releases for the large-scale picture and unique experience they bring, but a new movie theater in suburban Batavia is bringing the experience to new heights (and widths).

The "Super EMX" auditorium will make its debut at Emagine Batavia on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The new auditorium will open its doors for the first time at 2 p.m. for a showing of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1."

The 414-seat auditorium was under construction when the Emagine theater first opened at the start of last month.

The majestic screen measures 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall, the size of an NBA court flipped on its side.

The screen uses a 4K laser-projected image, backed by a Dolby Atmos sound system featuring 70 channels of sound, according to the press release.

As for the auditoriums themselves, guests can enjoy heated recliners and cuddle chairs, along with a full-service bar, shuffleboard, Duckpin bowling, video games and more inside the theater's "High Roller Room."

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 North Randall Road.