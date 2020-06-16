Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccine Trial in Chicago, Bars to Reopen Wednesday

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

As Illinois nears its next phase of reopening, Chicago is slowly loosening even more restrictions.

At the same time, a vaccine trial will soon begin in the city.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 16):

Chicago's Summer City Markets Begin Opening Across the City. See the Full Schedule

Chicago City Markets will go on this summer despite the cancellation of many major seasonal events like Lollapalooza and the Taste of Chicago, city officials said. And a detailed scheduled has now been released.

Here's a look at when you can visit markets in the city:

WEDNESDAYS

Pullman City Market

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

July 1–October 28, 7am–1pm

La Follette Park City Market

1333 N. Laramie Ave.

July 29–September 16, 2–7pm

Roseland City Market

138 W. 109th St.

@ Lavizzo Elementary School

August 26–October 28, 2:30–5:30pm

THURSDAYS

Austin Town Hall City Market

5610 W. Lake St.

July 16–September 17, 1–6pm

SATURDAYS

Division Street City Market

30 W. Division St.

June 20–October 31, 7am–12pm

Printers Row City Market

700 S. Dearborn St.

July 11–October 24, 7am–1pm

West Humboldt Park City Market

in partnership with NHS Chicago

3601 W. Chicago Ave.

June 13–October 3, 10am–2pm

Englewood City Market

1219 W. 76th St.

@ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Roller Skating & Bowling Center

July 18–September 19, 10am–2pm

SUNDAYS

Bronzeville City Market

4700 S. King Dr.

July 12–September 13, 12–4pm

Chicago Bars, Breweries Can Reopen Wednesday

Bars and breweries across the city of Chicago will be allowed to start reopening beginning Wednesday, but only for outdoor service, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

Based on the "continued positive trend" in coronavirus metrics over the past several weeks, the city also announced plans Monday to reopen the Chicago Lakefront Trail — with restrictions — on Monday, June 22.

Starting Wednesday, bars, lounges, taverns, breweries and other similar establishments will be permitted to reopen for outdoor-only service, according to a news release issued by city officials. Additionally, restaurants will be able to open their bars under the same restrictions.

UIC Researchers to Test COVID-19 Vaccine

A vaccine aimed at preventing coronavirus infection in those most at risk will be tested on at least 1,000 people in Chicago, researchers announced.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago are set to conduct a clinical trial beginning next month using the vaccine developed by biotech company Moderna. The trial will look to determine the efficacy of the vaccine.

“We want to see if the vaccine will prevent people from getting COVID-19 or if it will prevent people from experiencing severe illness if they do get the disease,” Dr. Richard Novak, lead investigator of the clinical trial at UIC, said in a statement.

The study is set to begin July 9, with nearly half the people tested being 65 or older.

“We want to test this vaccine in people who are most at risk of experiencing complications and death due to the virus,” Novak said.

According to Novak, the clinical trial network hopes to enroll up to 30,000 people, with about 1,000 initially enrolled through UIC’s trial.