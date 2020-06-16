Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for coronavirus after coming down with symptoms over the weekend, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services," Raoul said in a statement. "Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19."

Raoul said he has been self-isolating and will continue to do so. He is also working with health officials to notify those he may have had contact with.

“My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office," Raoul said in a statement. "As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s office will continue uninterrupted.

"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he continued. “I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19.”

Illinois officials reported just 473 new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday, another drop in the overall infection rates across the state.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 473 new cases were the lowest single-day increase in virus cases since March 30, when 460 new cases were confirmed by health officials.

In all, 133,016 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.