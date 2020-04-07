Illinois Coronavirus Updates: IDPH Cases by Zip Code, Lightfoot Order, Weather Warning

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Across Illinois, coronavirus cases continue to spread despite weeks of a statewide stay-at-home order.

But with Tuesday expected to be Illinois' warmest day of the year so far, officials fear any progress that may have been made over the last few weeks could be set back.

Estimations so far predict the state will reach a peak this month, as patient influx threatens to overwhelm Chicago and Illinois hospitals. Meanwhile, calls for more personal protective equipment continue statewide.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 7):

Chicago Mayor to Sign Executive Order on COVID-19 Benefits for Immigrants, Refugees

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to sign an executive order Tuesday "to ensure all COVID-related benefits offered by the city are available to Chicago's immigrants and refugees," her office said.

Tuesday Will Be Chicago’s Warmest Day of the Year. Stay Home Anyway, Officials Warn

With the Chicago area set to see highest temperatures of the year so far, health officials say the warm weather comes with a dire warning: Stay at home.

Afternoon highs across the region were expected to climb between 75 and 80 degrees on Tuesday, marking the warmest day of the year so far. While it may be tempting to head outside to enjoy it, experts say venturing out and about could have disastrous consequences during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please do not go congregate in the park,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference Monday, warning Illinois residents ahead of the warm weather. “It’s fine to walk outside of your home, but do not go meet people.”

IDPH Releases Data by Zip Code

Across Illinois, more than 12,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in over 70 of the state's 102 counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has broken that number down by zip code, revealing how many cases are in each neighborhood or suburb.

To see a map of cases by zip code, click here, or see a map of cases by county below.

Cook County Jail Reports First Inmate Death From Coronavirus

An inmate at the Cook County Jail has died from the coronavirus, marking the first virus-related death at the facility, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The individual, who has not been identified, died of "apparent complications" due to the coronavirus. An official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office website.

In a tweet, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said that her office asked for an expedited bond review on the individual and asked for that person to be released before trial, but the requests were denied.