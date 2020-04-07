More Than 100 Chicago Police Officers Have Contracted COVID-19, Department Says

The Chicago Police Department has reported 17 additional positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to more than 100 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures released by the department, a total of 112 members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities say 108 of those members of the department are sworn police officers, and four are civilian members of the department.

A total of 16 additional sworn officers and a civilian employee were among the latest department members to test positive, according to a press release.

During the current pandemic, one officer has died of the virus. Marco Di Franco, 50, was a highly decorated veteran of the force who worked in the narcotics division, according to CPD officials. His death was listed as occurring in the line of duty.