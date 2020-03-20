Illinois Casinos to Remain Closed Until April 8

All of Illinois casinos will remain closed until April 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release issued Friday by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The state's 10 casinos, which closed Monday, were expected to remain closed for 14 days. However, the IGB extended the closure Friday, shortly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay-at-home order for all of Illinois.

"The health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others in Illinois is the Gaming Board’s top priority," IGB officials said in a news release.

The IGB is monitoring developments related to the outbreak and will provide updates as needed, the news release also stated.