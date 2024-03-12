Illinois Capitol cleared after being placed on lockdown due to threat

The Illinois Capitol building was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received notice of a threat involving the location, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
The building was issued an "all-clear" approximately one hour later, according to BlueRoomStream.
In a brief statement on social media, Giannoulias said the Secretary of State police were notified of a threat involving the Capitol, which triggered a lockdown order for the building.
Giannoulias added that police are currently conducting a sweep of the building "out of an abundance for caution." The specifics of the threat officials learned of are unknown.
There is currently no further information available.