Springfield

Illinois Capitol cleared after being placed on lockdown due to threat

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Illinois Capitol building was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received notice of a threat involving the location, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The building was issued an "all-clear" approximately one hour later, according to BlueRoomStream.

In a brief statement on social media, Giannoulias said the Secretary of State police were notified of a threat involving the Capitol, which triggered a lockdown order for the building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Giannoulias added that police are currently conducting a sweep of the building "out of an abundance for caution." The specifics of the threat officials learned of are unknown.

There is currently no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us