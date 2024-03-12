Illinois Capitol cleared after being placed on lockdown due to threat

The Illinois Capitol building was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received notice of a threat involving the location, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The building was issued an "all-clear" approximately one hour later, according to BlueRoomStream.

In a brief statement on social media, Giannoulias said the Secretary of State police were notified of a threat involving the Capitol, which triggered a lockdown order for the building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

⚠ NOTICE: The Illinois Secretary of State Police received notice of a threat involving the Illinois Capitol Building. Out of an abundance of caution, the Illinois Secretary of State Police issued a lockdown order and are currently conducting a sweep of the building. pic.twitter.com/BF6JO0HR4i — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) March 12, 2024

Giannoulias added that police are currently conducting a sweep of the building "out of an abundance for caution." The specifics of the threat officials learned of are unknown.

There is currently no further information available.