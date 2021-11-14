Peoria Police

Illinois Boy Dies Days After Being Hit While Riding Bike

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 10-year-old central Illinois boy has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle, authorities said.

Troy Erving died Friday morning after being declared brain dead, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Multiple tests over the preceding 24 hours had showed no brain activity in the Peoria youth, who was struck and injured Tuesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Harwood said the case was being investigated as a homicide, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria is in custody in the crash. The 43-year-old appeared Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Local

Riverside police 49 mins ago

Police Responding to Burglary Find 2 Bodies in Riverside Apartment

NBC 5 Missing Persons 2 hours ago

68-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Chicago Lawn

Court records allege that Brunswig was driving a pickup when she struck the boy and drove off. Her truck was found outside her apartment the following day.

Prosecutors have said a passenger in the vehicle told police Brunswig had used drugs and consumed alcohol in the hours before the crash.

Assistant state’s attorney Jason Ramos said Friday that the case “remains under investigation and more charges could be filed at later date.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Peoria Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us